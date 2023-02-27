The White House does not rule out reconsidering the issue of Crimea’s ownership in the future. This opinion was expressed by National Security Adviser to the President of the United States Jake Sullivan in an interview with the TV channel nbc news February 26th.

“The question of Crimea is a question that will happen in the future. This is what we will come to,” he said.

At the same time, Sullivan also stressed that Kyiv now needs to focus on short-term goals in order to gain advantages on the battlefield with US support. In his opinion, these successes should ultimately allow “to fully restore the territorial integrity of Ukraine”

Answering a question about the possible participation of Washington in discussing the status of Crimea, he noted that the United States is not going to discuss the sovereign issues of another country.

On February 24, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the Ukrainian forces were ready morally and technically to seize Crimea. On the same day, US President Joe Biden expressed the opinion that it might not be possible to immediately seize the peninsula from Ukraine.

Earlier, on February 16, US Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland said that Washington considers attacks on the military infrastructure of Crimea by Ukrainian militants to be lawful. She clarified that the United States welcomes the desire of the Ukrainian authorities to regain control over the lost territories. In addition, according to Nuland, Kyiv is free to choose the means to achieve these goals, whether it be diplomacy or force.

Commenting on Nuland’s statement, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova noted that it indicates US involvement in the Ukrainian conflict. According to Zakharova, Nuland’s statements provoke Kyiv to strike at the territory of the Russian Federation and transfer hostilities to the territory of Russia.

At the same time, on February 15, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken acknowledged that Ukraine’s attempts to occupy Crimea could lead to a serious Russian response. So, on February 4, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of Russia Dmitry Medvedev warned about the response of the Russian Federation in the event of strikes in Crimea by Ukrainian militants.

Crimea became a Russian region in March 2014 following a referendum held after the coup in Ukraine. Kyiv still considers the peninsula its territory.

The Russian leadership has repeatedly stated that the inhabitants of the republic voted for reunification democratically, in full compliance with international law and the UN Charter. According to Russian President Vladimir Putin, the issue of Crimea is “finally closed.”