The White House has acknowledged its inability to stop the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. This was stated by the press secretary of the President of the United States Jen Psaki, reports RIA News…

According to her, the new head of state, Joe Biden, began to fulfill his duties when 95 percent of the project had already been implemented. The spokeswoman asked a rhetorical question about how the new US administration can stop the almost completed construction of a gas pipeline in another country. At the same time, Psaki stressed that Washington still considers Nord Stream 2 a bad idea and a “bad plan”.

A White House spokeswoman also noted that the United States took “significant steps” when it imposed sanctions on the project.

Earlier in May, the US State Department confirmed the waiver of sanctions against Nord Stream 2. “It is in the national interest of the United States to suspend the implementation of sanctions against Nord Stream 2 AG, its head Matthias Warnig and corporate employees of Nord Stream 2 AG,” explained the head of the department Anthony Blinken.

Initially, the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline was to be commissioned in 2019. However, due to restrictions imposed by the United States, construction participants began to withdraw from the project. The timing of its implementation has been postponed many times. The readiness of Nord Stream 2 is currently 95 percent. The length of the unfinished section is now 80 kilometers.