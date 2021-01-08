In the United States, a more contagious variant of the coronavirus infection is believed to have emerged. The corresponding opinion was expressed by the White House working group on combating the pandemic. CNN…

According to a US administration report, the new strain is spreading 50% faster than the summer version. The autumn-winter jump in the incidence rate on the territory of the country, as experts noted, almost doubled the growth rate during the spring and summer outbreaks.

“This acceleration suggests that the United States could develop its own version (of the coronavirus – ed.) In addition to the British species, which is already spreading in our country,” the White House believes.

Recall that British scientists told about the discovery of a mutated form of COVID-19 in mid-December, the new strain, in their opinion, may be 70% more infectious than the original one. Moreover, the World Health Organization has previously recognized that this option is spreading faster than usual.

In the world, the number of infected patients has exceeded 86 million, the mortality rate, according to the latest data, is 771 527 people. In the United States, over the past day, the number of victims of the coronavirus for the first time exceeded four thousand; since the beginning of the pandemic, 365 thousand patients have died there.