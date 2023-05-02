“Russia has counted more than 100,000 dead and wounded, including 20,000 killed in battle,” John Kirby, a spokesman for the White House National Security Council, said in a press conference.

Kirby explained that half of those killed belonged to the Russian private military group, “Wagner”, and the majority of them were former prisoners “who were thrown into the fighting in Bakhmut (eastern Ukraine) without adequate military training or leadership.”

The American spokesman pointed out that “the conclusion is that Russia’s attack backfired on it.”

On the other hand, Kirby refused to make any statement about the losses incurred by Ukraine, which is supported by a Western coalition led by the United States in confronting Russian forces.

And about that, Kirby said: “It is up to them to talk about this matter (human losses) or not. I will not disclose anything that would make it difficult for them. They are the victims, and Russia is the aggressor.”

In recent weeks, most of the battles in Ukraine have been concentrated in the Donbass region (east), especially in Bakhmut, the almost completely destroyed industrial city, of which Russian forces assert that they now control 80 percent of it.

Elements of the Russian paramilitary “Wagner” group and other forces are fighting the Ukrainian forces from house to house in an attempt to control what has become known as the “Road of Life”. .

Both sides spoke of gains made in recent days, with Col. Gen. Oleksandr Sersky, commander of the Ukrainian ground forces, saying Russia continued to make “maximum effort” to capture the city but had failed so far. “In some parts of the city, the enemy was counter-attacked by our units.” Leave some sites.