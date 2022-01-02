Genoa – With this article I explicit a couple of problems for which I take on the burden of making a proposal for a solution. We are in fact surrounded by more or less profound analysts, but I cannot read clear answers to the problems we have to face in the enormous communicative noise that surrounds the world of school. However, it remains clear that a “non-choice” is also a choice: that of maintaining the status quo.

The first problem I point out is that of the inclusion of students with disabilities. Very often they are excluded from certain paths and relegated to those considered “easy”. Indeed, there are no “easy” paths, but only acknowledgment, school for school, class by class, of the different average social, cognitive and psychological conditions of each context. Each institution tries to take it upon itself. It should also be noted that some courses are enabling by virtue of the legal value of the qualification. Achieving technical qualifications allows you to access certain professions and if in many cases there are professional orders that screen real entry to them, in many other cases this does not happen. Typical is the example of aspiring technical-practical teachers who enter rankings to which they are entitled precisely by virtue of their qualifications, and are then completely inadequate to carry out the task.

This happens for two possible reasons. The first is the person’s professional inadequacy. Typically this is someone who has a diploma with a very low rating and who will be unable to pass a competition (which they will face several times in their working life without ever being able to pass it). Competitions are rare, especially for the subjects that are accessed with the title of the diploma, and this type of people will always get a job that is impossible to deny due to the automatisms of the rankings.

It seems clear enough that for build good practical technical teachers it would be necessary to activate specially dedicated three-year degrees, but this seems science fiction in a country that does not reflect on itself. The second reason for possible inadequacy is linked to the breadth of the admission qualifications to a given class of competition, which is perfectly justified by the fact that, if there were competitions, one title rather than another would be tested and, expanding the audience, suitable candidates are undoubtedly selected (I don’t write “best” because each competition has its own randomness).

Returning to the disabled, aI sell worked on the theme of the “life project” both at the University and in the school, the fact emerges that they often lack a diploma and this does not allow them to access jobs that it would make sense to be able to offer them. The example I have under my nose is that of the inclusion in schools of traineeships / internships, but who in the case of the school cannot access the definitive contract due to lack of the qualification requirement.

The problems, I try to summarize, are two: to allow disabled people to obtain a degree through a simplified and personalized path, as already happens in the first grade school and to prevent the release of qualifications enabling a certain type of professions to manifestly inadequate people but that the school promotes to safeguard its environment. Imagine what it would be like to work in a class with a third of repeaters.

The solution is therefore in the title of this contribution: the white diploma. Whatever the path (therefore also the high school one), following an individualized educational plan, this could be concluded with a “white diploma”. Therefore, not a high school, technical or professional diploma, but a personalized diploma that includes the strictly necessary legal value and that allows access to protected paths thanks to Law 68 according to pre-established quotas. Likewise, the white diploma could be awarded to those who achieve an evaluation lower than 70/100. The white diploma, in this case, would deprive the holder of the right to enroll in rankings of a certain type (for example those of practical technical teachers) or to access paths governed by professional orders.

Of course, in such cases, it should be possible to repeat the exam of the last year (not only the state exam, but also the single subjects) to allow access to the full degree. As a private owner, of course.

The white degree should guarantee access to universities, but not to higher technical institutes. In the first case, we take note of a troubled adolescent path that seeks its own path that must be left open, in the second it is clear that specific requirements are needed to access a qualifying path that leads directly into the world of work since ITS are built on a model strongly anchored on this.

In the school, the climate would also change. Honestly, the student would be placed in front of what is the real world that follows. If you have the skills, you access professions that need skills, if you don’t have them, you have to pursue them or take other paths. Many students have these paths for family reasons and for these reasons they are unmotivated in school. The greengrocer’s son and the insurer’s son might prefer that path (to travel which the real world sets limits), but the son of the agrotechnician, the machinist, the surveyor, as well as that of the notary, the doctor , of the professor, to do these jobs, they must have the skills, those attested by a full diploma.