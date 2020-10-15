However, the government had several months to loosen the financial stranglehold on hospitals, reopen beds and hire staff. While public establishments recorded 5,600 new hospitalizations of Covid-19 patients on Tuesday over the last seven days, caregivers did not take off. “The breaking point has been reached. Today there are 34,000 vacant nursing positions and the government has continued to close beds. We urgently need a Marshall Plan for the hospital ”, launches Thierry Amouroux, spokesperson for the National Union of Nursing Professionals CFE-CGC. No staff or additional resources. “Nothing has been done to make caregivers want to stay in hospitals”, castigates Julie Ferrua, federal secretary of SUD santé sociaux. “We were asking for an increase of 300 euros in salaries for all, the opening of beds and a massive hiring of staff. None of this has been recorded. “

For more than a year and a half, paramedical staff and hospital doctors have been mobilizing to obtain these recruitments, as well as better patient reception and working conditions. The CGT, Amuf, CFE-CGC, SUD, Unsa and the Inter-Blocs, Inter-Urgences collectives, the Printemps de la psychiatrie and the National Coordination of defense committees for local hospitals and maternities have decided to put the pressure back on … After the first wave from March to May, management by numbers has regained control. And the Ségur of health has only partially met salary expectations (183 euros increase for paramedics in two years).

This Thursday, a strike call was launched for all health personnel. Nantes, Besançon, Charleville-Mézières, Tours, Forcalquier, Concarneau, Marseille, Lyon… ” Strikes, mobilisations and rallies are planned everywhere in the territories, in front of hospitals or in front of regional health agencies “, lists Julie Ferrua. In Paris, a gathering is scheduled from noon, Place Vauban. In Toulouse, the nurses and nursing assistants of the anesthesia-intensive care unit of the CHU did not wait for the invitation; 73 agents went on strike on Monday to demand hiring.“The government must put the employment of caregivers at the heart of its concerns”, demands Mireille Stivala, secretary general of the CGT health and social action.