Regarding the first chess problem from last week, here is what our “featured user” Salva Fuster has to say:

“Regarding the chess problem that Manuel proposed, the machine is capable of finding the mate in 2 moves, but we must specify in the configuration that castling is not allowed. It is a configuration option that the program could detect as invalid, but apparently it is not considered in the algorithm, because if the positions of the rook and the king are the starting ones, regardless of whether they could have moved, the option is left to allow castling or not”.

Behind a big machine that doesn’t arrive there is usually a human that goes too far (smart).

And Fuster adds in another comment: “Regarding the Greco problem, it seems to me that there is bad news for human supremacists, since I have tried the Stockfish analysis (it seems to me that version 11, which is much less powerful than the current one) and yes, he reaches the tables starting with black”.

And what is Black’s drawing strategy? His first move is clear: 1… Ra1+, thus saving the threatened rook and giving check. White will try to exchange pieces to reach a winning endgame with his two extra pawns, so he will gladly make his only possible move, which is to interpose the rook: 2.Kf1…And, against all odds, Black exchanges and plays 2…Kxf1, capturing the white rook. With this, they seem to be following White’s strategy, and yet… I leave my astute readers/it is the continuation of the famous Calabrian game.

In the last problem from last week, the white king has to patiently move to f1 to support the rook in a zigzag move up to a1. Thus, if a black pawn captures the rook, the white king captures it in turn and the exchange favors it, and if the rook is not captured it can break through the first file when the white bishop retreats.

Bears, bullets and scales

And since we have reviewed some classics of chess problems, let’s continue in the same classicist line. Here are three fairly old themes, but ones that can be approached in a new way:

1. In this well-known riddle, people usually ask what color the bear is, but in this case I’ll reveal it right away: you come across a sleepy white bear and, fearing that it might wake up hungry, you run away to the north. After going 10 kilometers in this direction, you do another 10 to the east and then 10 more to the south… and you find to your horror that you have returned to the meeting point with the bear, which is no longer asleep. Can you tell where it will devour you?

2. Another classic theme is the packing of spheres, an issue of great military relevance in the past: in artillery yards, spherical cannonballs used to be stacked in square-based pyramids, with 15 bullets per side in the square at the base. How many bullets were in each pyramid? Can you find a general formula that works for bullet pyramids of any size?

3. Scales, accurate or faulty, are also very playable and open to numerous variations: in an ancient Persian market, deceptive scales abounded, with one arm slightly longer than the other, and customers petitioned the authorities to enact some law that to protect them from cheating merchants, so an edict was published according to which the merchandise had to be weighed first on one pan of the scale and then on the other, and the customer would pay for the average of both weighed. Was this measure equitable?

