The windows of the shops are colored red-green, there are long queues in front of the bakeries where delicacies in the national colors are sold and many people on the street have already put on the national football shirt. In the streets of the Moroccan capital Rabat, everyone is talking during the day on Wednesday about the semi-final that their country will play that evening at the World Cup against France. “I’m on my nerves,” says Ahlam, a waitress at the Cozy Café eatery on Rue Jeddah in the center of the city. She lay awake all night from the tension.

The cafes fill up by the end of the afternoon. People claim a table so they can watch the game at 8pm. Catering staff move chairs and tables. A passerby on Avenue Mohamed VI screams at the top of his lungs: „Come on Maghreb!”

A little further south of the city, at the covered shopping center Arribat Center, 71-year-old parking attendant Fatna Torki is sitting on a plastic chair under a roof. Normally she doesn’t care much for football, but for this World Cup she wanted to make an exception. “They made me happy. I really only watch the games of Morocco”.

Tonight, Torki would like to watch, but the rain has left her worried that her satellite dish won’t be able to connect. “My husband will soon relieve me. And I don’t want to go to a cafe alone. I just hope he does.” She presses a small Moroccan flag to her chest. „Inshallah they will take that cup home and make the entire African and Arab world proud.” The sound of an approaching car catches her attention. She gets up to give parking instructions and so the parking attendant disappears behind the cars in the parking lot.

The 22-year-old master's student Nihal El Baze.





Laptops

The Arribat Center is teeming with people; many are sheltering from the rain, which comes pouring down from the sky. 22-year-old Master’s student Nihal El Baze and her fellow student Zainab El Maazi are sitting behind their laptops in a café. Nihal is wearing her red football shirt. She watches the game at home, with her family. “We will hang the flag again in the living room and the whole family will put on the outfit of the Moroccan national team.” Nihal went shopping for the football shirts with the whole family. She herself has four.

And if the team wins? Nihal: “Of course we will take to the streets. Darori [zeker], that just has to be done.” Her friend Zainab completes her: “People sing and dance”. “And honk!” Nihal shouts in turn. They both hope that attacker Youssef En-Nesyri scores again. “Or my favorite player, Hakim Ziyech,” says Nihal. The eyes of the two students sparkle as they look ahead to the win. “Wow, that would be so… oooh”, stammers Nihal. “That’s the best thing that could happen to us.”

The three school friends Aicha Aarab (17), Hafsa Lahyani (17) and Doua Zaydan (18) have a break from school and eat their lunch while talking about tonight’s match. Aicha is stressed, she says. “I normally always watch football with my father. But with this World Cup, the experience is more intense. We have always been satisfied with qualifying for the World Cup, but now we are going to win the cup.” Hafsa, dressed in the white away kit with matching white headscarf: “We have to go back to class in a bit, but I can’t concentrate. My mind is on the team and tonight’s game. As if I have to play myself.”

The students watch the match at home, with their parents and other relatives. The purchases have already been made, they say. There will be pastries on the table, and the garlands are still hanging from the previous games. If Morocco wins, Hafsa, Aicha and Doua will go outside with their families, just like last time. “Well with my family. We are not going alone.”

The students are happy, regardless of Wednesday night’s result. Morocco has “already won for us,” says Aicha. “We have won the hearts of so many countries. And that is the real profit. That cup is just a formality.”

Old medina

Tarek Musliem, 34, who sells sportswear in a shop in the medina, the old walled part of the city, shows the popular purple shirt of goalkeeper Yassine Bounou.

Tarek Musliem, 34, who sells sportswear in a shop in the medina, the old walled part of the city, has been extremely busy since the Moroccan national team’s first success at the World Cup. “It’s a madhouse. I sell about three to four hundred shirts a day.”

You can find all kinds of football shirts in the small shop at the gate of the medina. According to Musliem, the day after every match won, people come and go in his shop. “Women in particular buy a lot. Shirts, caps, scarves and flags,” says Musliem, handing change to a woman who has just bought the white away shirt. “I think they play in red tonight, but the women buy the white shirt the most. And the purple shirt, from keeper Bounou, is also very popular.”

In the square in front of the shop, two boys are blowing trumpets. Another begins to drum. The party can already begin.