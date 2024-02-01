The hashtag #zero_government_bureaucracy, topped the most trending topics in the UAE, on the “X” platform, after His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, launched a new program to zero out government bureaucracy, which will work, from During which, government agencies agreed to cancel 2,000 government procedures within a year, and reduce the duration of government services by 50%.

Followers, both citizens and residents of the Emirates, expressed their admiration and joy at the launch of the program for zeroing out government bureaucracy, because of its advantages, such as facilitating their transactions and speeding up their completion. One of the followers said: Facilitating and speeding up the completion of transactions will have a positive impact on citizens and residents of the Emirates, and incentive rewards for the employee or A work team that excels at reducing and eliminating unnecessary procedures will motivate them to do their best to complete their work to the fullest.”

Followers thanked the UAE and its rulers for their continuous efforts to improve the quality of life at various levels, and for this decision, which they described as a “wonderful step.” One of them said: “The UAE’s initiative to eliminate government bureaucracy is a wonderful step that deserves praise and emulation. Thank you, the UAE government.”

For their part, followers found that this step embodies “excellence in its highest form.” One of them said: “One of the most beautiful sentences I read today and has deep meanings is “whistling government bureaucracy.” Beautiful words and actions that we saw on the ground in Dubai…and this embodies… “Excellence at its highest form.”

Followers also found that implementing these types of ideas that facilitate people’s lives is a real indicator of people’s happiness. One of the followers said: “This is why we are lucky as a generation that lives on applying these ideas and facilitating people’s lives, and they are a real indicator of people’s happiness.”

Followers said that the term “zeroing government bureaucracy” is a new term added to the dictionary of the business sector to continue climbing to the top. One of them said: “Zeroing government bureaucracy is a new term that our inspiration Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid adds to the dictionary of leadership, government administration and the business sector to continue climbing to the top to be Always at the top and everyone is trying to catch up with us… Thank God for the UAE’s blessing.”

For their part, observers from outside the Emirates congratulated the state’s government and people on this step, calling on the rest of the countries to benefit from this experience, and to take the Emirates as a model in the field of improving government services and reducing bureaucracy. One of them said: “Congratulations to the #Emirates government and people… I call on the rest of the countries.” To learn from the UAE and take it as a model, especially in the field of improving government services and reducing bureaucracy.”