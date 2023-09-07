A video published by La Repubblica shows the arrival of the train that hit the workers, the whistle and then the long braking

A second video, exclusive, published by The Republic, shows the passage of the train that ran over the five workers in Brandizzo. The whistle of the train, which warns of the arrival of the vehicle, then a long and desperate braking and the noise of the rails while the engineer tries to stop his run, after realizing what had just happened. About 30 seconds of braking, before being able to stop the speed of 160 km/h. Shortly before, at 11.45 pm, a first train had passed. Then, at 23:47 the convoy that overwhelmed them.

Michael Zanera, 34, Saverio Giuseppe Lombardo, 52, Giuseppe Sorvillo, 43, Giuseppe Anversa, 49 and Kevin Laganà, 22, lost their lives on the spot. The only two survivors are the Rfi employee and the site managernow blamed for the train wreck.

To make their situation worse, a video has arrived in the last few hours broadcast by Tg1, deposited in the Prosecutor’s Office by the lawyers of two of the five missing workers. This is a video found on the Kevin Lagana’s cell phone. The boy had filmed moments before the train arrived, while he was on the tracks with his colleagues. He hadn’t published it yet, but he had saved it on social media.

The video of one of the workers becomes overwhelming evidence

Kevin smiles at his followers, showing them his work. But in those few minutes you can hear the voice of the Rfi employee who gives the way to his workers to start workdespite being aware that there was still a train missing: “If I say train, go that way, ok?”.

He would warn them and they would move. However, that’s not what happened. The five workers were overwhelmed and have lost his life instantly. The remains were found up to 300 meters away and the bodies, due to the conditions and the difficulty in identifying the DNA, have not yet been returned to the families.