The location of the Russian cleaner Marina Udgodskaya, who disappeared after the victory in the elections, was revealed. On Saturday, September 26, a local resident told Channel Five about this.

According to the Russian, Udgodskaya’s acquaintances assured him that the woman was at home, she had not left the region. “She just ran away from home – our village is small, there is a forest behind the gardens. There is a swamp behind the forest. She ran there, it was such a thing, ”he said.

The man also said that the local authorities put pressure on the villager. For this reason, she does not want to talk and meet with friends in order to avoid unnecessary eavesdropping. “They just told her strictly not to stick out, to do nothing,” added the channel’s interlocutor.

Earlier it was reported that Udgodskaya disappeared. Local residents did not see her for several days. The woman could leave to draw up a plan for the upcoming work, or go to collect cranberries in the swamp.

Marina Udgodskaya, who worked for almost five years as a cleaner in the administration of the Povalikhinsky rural settlement of the Chukhlomsky district of the Kostroma region, took part in the election of the head of the settlement at the request of the former head Nikolai Loktev. During the voting, the villagers gave her 84 votes, and Loktev – 46, which was a surprise for Udgodskaya. CEC Chairwoman Ella Pamfilova stated that Udgodskaya was indeed a “technical candidate”, but no fraud was recorded during the elections.