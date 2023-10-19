Norrköping announced that Milan footballer Emil Roback has been found

Norrköping sporting director Toni Martinsson spoke about the whereabouts of Emil Roback, the Italian Milan striker, who is on loan for the Swedish club. This became known Expressen.

Martinsson said that the footballer had been found, noting that he had met with him earlier on October 19. He stressed that the situation is under control. Roebuck’s mother also emphasized that she had already communicated with the player, but refused to comment on his absence.

The forward’s disappearance became known earlier on October 19. It was noted that relatives and club representatives knew nothing about the player’s whereabouts over the past 14 days. The footballer did not show up for training and it was impossible to contact him.

Milan’s loan agreement with Norrkoping expires at the beginning of November, after which the 20-year-old player is obliged to return to the Italian team. This season he played three matches in the Swedish championship, in which he was not effective.