Minister of Information and Press of Chechnya Akhmed Dudayev revealed the whereabouts of Zarema Musaeva, the wife of ex-judge of the Supreme Court of Chechnya Saydi Yangulbaev, abducted by security forces in Nizhny Novgorod. About it informs TV channel “Rain” (included by the Ministry of Justice in the register of organizations performing the functions of a foreign agent).

According to the official, Musaeva is in the special detention center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Chechen Republic, she was detained on an administrative offense – for insulting and attacking a policeman.

Dudayev noted that the trial in this case had already passed, the wife of Saidi Yangulbaev was arrested for 15 days. The Minister did not specify which court and when it took place.

He added that Musaeva was initially brought in for questioning in a criminal case as a witness. He repeated the statement of the head of the Chechen Republic, Ramzan Kadyrov, that the woman was sent summons for interrogation several times, but she did not appear, so it was decided to bring her to Grozny forcibly.

Earlier it became known that Saydi Yangulbaev and his daughter Aliya left Russia because of the threat to their lives. Prior to this, the head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, called the family members of the former Chechen judge accomplices of terrorists and called on them to be destroyed if they resisted arrest.

On January 22, the Minister of the Chechen Republic for national policy, external relations, press and information, Akhmed Dudayev, assured that law enforcement officers did not commit any illegal actions against the Yangulbaevs.

January 21 “Committee against Torture” (in 2015, after being entered by the Ministry of Justice into the register of foreign agents, the organization was liquidated; currently operating under the same name without forming a legal entity) said that armed men in civilian clothes and masks, who introduced themselves as Chechen security forces, broke into the apartment of the ex-judge of the Supreme Court of Chechnya, Saydi Yangulbaev, in the Nizhny Novgorod region, from where they abducted his diabetic wife, Zarema Musaeva.