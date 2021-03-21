The governor of the Penza region, Ivan Belozertsev, detained on suspicion of a multimillion-dollar bribe, was transferred from Penza to Moscow on Sunday evening. It is reported by TASS citing a law enforcement source.

According to him, at the moment Belozertsev is being taken from the airport to the temporary detention center on Petrovka. On Monday, investigative actions will continue with him and other detainees in the Main Investigation Department of the Investigative Committee of Russia. It is noted that in the second half of the day the investigator in the case can apply to the Basmanny Court with a petition to detain the governor.

Earlier it was reported that during a search in the house of the detained Belozertsev, investigators found almost half a billion rubles.

According to investigators, Belozertsev received part of the bribe in the form of expensive watches and a car. In particular, we are talking about a Breguet wristwatch for 5.75 million rubles, a Mercedes-Benz V250D car and 20 million rubles in cash. The illegal remuneration was transferred to him through intermediaries Boris Shpigel, head of the group of pharmaceutical companies “Biotek”, his wife and director of JSC “Pharmacy” Anton Koloskov.

The detention of Belozertsev and six other people became known on March 21. The official and his sons were searched. According to investigators, the governor received more than 30 million rubles in bribes from Spiegel, his wife and Koloskov.