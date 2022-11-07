The location of the blogger and TV presenter Nastya Ivleeva became known from her message on her personal page on the Instagram social network banned in the Russian Federation, owned by the American company Meta Platforms Inc. (recognized as an extremist organization and banned in Russia). The girl said that she was in Brazil.

“Guys, we are now in Rio de Janeiro. We flew and already slept,” said Ivleeva.

The TV presenter was amazed by the view from the window of her room: you can see the ocean, Sugarloaf Mountain and the statue of Christ the Redeemer. According to Ivleeva, the landscape smooths out everything that was before.

Earlier it became known the location of the daughter of Anastasia Zavorotnyuk.