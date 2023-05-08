About your location to the portal BLITZ+ said People’s Artist of Russia Nadezhda Babkina. It became known that the singer went on vacation to the Crimea.

“For me, Crimea is a place of power,” the performer admitted in a conversation with reporters, noting that she has been choosing this place for recreation for the past few years. Babkina said that before that she had undergone rehabilitation there after suffering COVID-19 in 2020.

