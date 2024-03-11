The wheels of this green Huracán cost a lot: 23,396.

It's over and done with for the Lamborghini Huracán. The little Lambo was introduced in 2012 as the successor to the Lamborghini Gallardo and has been a huge hit for Lamborghini. The successor to this car cannot wait very long.

So don't be surprised if you can see the new model soon. And don't be surprised by the drive, because the new small Lambo will have a hybrid drivetrain. This way the car can get a special engine for top performance and electric power to get the car through the WLTP.

Green Huracan

But if you don't fancy a hybrid and don't feel like waiting, there is good news. Send a note to Vorsteiner. They have developed a number of things with which you can make yourself very unique. The basis is the Huracan STO, which is already an above-average heavy car @wouter could just cram in.

There is a new front spoiler, a set of side skirts and some frills on the front hatch plus a heavy hood. The whole thing makes a very combative impression. Now we must note that the STO version is not really a wallflower in itself. The green paint also helps to stand out. And it's always good to be able to say that you now also drive 'green'.

VERY expensive wheels

You ride on great wheels. These are the VC-222 alloy rims that are of course forged and the part that is not forged is made of carbon! That means a very low weight and extremely high price. They were made in collaboration with Dymag, a specialist in the field of extremely light wheels. They measure 9×20 at the front, 12.5×21 at the back.

The great thing is that they do not look aftermarket. The design fits very well with that of the Lamborghini Huracán. As mentioned, the price is a disadvantage. The set costs $23,396, the equivalent of 21,386 euros. All parts are can be ordered immediately. If you already have a Huracán, you can take those wheels off, right?

And watch the driving test with the Huracán STO below where you can see that @wouter still fits:

