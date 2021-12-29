With the conclusion of the first season of The Wheel of Time ends on fantasy dating cycle most important and followed of the year. A global success that Sony and Amazon Prime seemed to expect – the filming of the second season is already underway – for a product that, although without particular originality, has managed to slowly get into gear, remaining week after week on a fair quality level. The last three episodes, which we talk about in this review, basically confirm what The Wheel of Time offered us during this first season, opening the Serie a new and captivating scenarios to explore in the next ones.

The end of a journey …

Gathered i five young and eligible Reborn Dragons, Moiraine and Lan are preparing to reach theEye of the World, the sacred place where theDark Lord he has been kept imprisoned since time immemorial: only here will it be possible to discover the identity of the young man chosen by the Wheel of Time to turn the fate of humanity. The adventure of our heroes reaches its climax here, with one very high stakes – the risk for those who have not been chosen, Moiraine warns, is to lose their lives. As Mat recoils from the perilous undertaking, Rand, Egwene, Perrin and Nynaeve follow the Aes Sedai into an uncertain future. The beliefs falter, and the inner challenge between good and evil it becomes as difficult as the war raging outside: a play of light and darkness, hope and despair that reaches its climatic resolution in the last three episodes.

At the turn of this final confrontation, the pawns are all positioned in the right place, each with their own motives and their own insecurities. In the impetus of the approaching battle – in the form of an army of monstrous Trollocs – time becomes tight, and the young heroes must choose which side of history they want to be on: giving just space to this. dilemma, The Wheel of Time pushes his own story to the next level, forcing his protagonists to face your own destiny on a very thin blade between life and death.

Thus, as the season reaches the pinnacle of its action in one battle with an expansive breath at last – even if resolved hastily – the series moves its characters wisely, between renewed bonds (Lan and Nynaeve) e broken hearts (Rand and Egwene, but also Moiraine and her dungeon love story), making room for an even more dense and three-dimensional continuation.

… And the beginning of another

The showdown conclusive between the Dark Lord and the Dragon Reborn – on whose identity it is good to keep the mystery – provides a further starting point for the continuation of a story that has in theevolution of his heroes one of the main reasons of interest. The inner contrast told over the course of the season takes the form, in this final episode, of a very classic moral dilemma, with respect to which the chosen young person will find himself having to decide on the fate of the world. An unoriginal conclusion (e not appreciated by the public) but apt, which reinforces the characterization of the protagonist in front of a villain which, even after its final unveiling, remains particularly flat in terms of writing. The Dark Lord is a bad guy like many others, handsome and handsome, devoid of its own specificity human or temperamental. His forgettable appearance in the final episode underlines the main limitation of a series consistent but short-lived, full of ideas in the description of his heroes but (for now) limping in telling the dark side of his universe in a unitary and captivating way.

In spite of this, the conclusion of The Wheel of Time together he manages to satisfy the unbridled desire for an à la action sequence Lord of the Rings and the drama writing needs of the series, with one final clash which drastically redesigns the role of the pawns within the game board. It is not the sensational end of a complete saga, but a small piece in a incomplete but coherent fresco, mannerist but fun and sufficiently colorful. We will see how things will go in the future: for the moment, The Wheel of Time has all our curiosity.

