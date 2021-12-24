In a recent interview with the American site IGN, Vernon Sanders, TV co-head at Amazon Studios, confirmed that the Second Season of The Wheel of Time will have a larger budget than the First Season, which many fans of the series had noticed. Despite these statements, the co-head highlighted how the First Season of The Wheel of Time has had a budget among the most others so far.

After the recent confirmation of the arrival of a second season always on Amazon Prime Video, now comes the confirmation that the show will have a larger budget than the first season, although it will still be less than another highly anticipated series. Sanders himself confirmed that the show’s budget was still much less than that of the series inspired by The Lord of the Rings.

The declaration, translated into Italian, is as follows:

The Wheel of Time is one of our most expensive shows we’ve ever done, so we’re really proud of the investment and think it shows on screen, and we’re spending more in Season 2 than Season 1.

According to some reports currently the budget dedicated to the series inspired by The Lord of the Rings is about a billion dollars, a figure that has only been seen by game of Thrones, another famous series broadcast by the HBO network. However, the interview has not yet confirmed a possible release date of the second season, expected by many fans around the world.

In the same interview, in addition to talking about the budget of the second season of The Wheel of Time, Sanders says he is convinced that the series will not be overshadowed by the arrival of the one dedicated to The Lord of the Rings, as the two series are based on a very different audience. According to the co-head, the two series will be supported equally by their audience, which will approach the Amazon Prime Video service.