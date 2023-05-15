The grain war with Ukraine: the revolt of the Italian supply chain

There war in Ukraine is causing dramatic consequences also relating to the Italian wheat. Kiev has full silos due to the trade blockade imposed by Putin and now he is trying to get rid of itbut it does selling them off and by altering market prices. Serious damage to the wheat supply chain in Italy. The quotes of Italian durum wheat, in less than a year, have gone from 580 euros/ton of June 2022 to the current ones 360 euros/ton. While the value recognized to Italian producers decreases, the price of bread and pasta increases. The massive arrival in Italy of wheat from abroad, in increasing quantities, affects the collapse of quotations from Ukraine. I am 40 thousand so far, but their number in recent days is growing by about 10 thousand a day, le signatures gathered from the national petition launched by Cia-Farmers Italians to defend Italian wheat and pasta, with a request to the government to activate measures that protect consumers and allow cereal producers to grow wheat in better conditions of the current ones.

Read also: Zelensky in Rome. Meloni: “All-round support”. Exchange of gifts with the Pope

Read also: Now even pasta is a luxury, the price explodes: the guarantor moves

“Memberships will continue to grow“, declares Gennaro Sicolo, president of Cia Puglia and national vice president of CIA-Agricoltori Italiani, “we will bring those signatures to the minister’s table Lollobrigida: it’s time that the Sovereignty Food transform from slogan emptiness and concrete policies”. “The situation – declares Cristiano Fini, national president of CIA – is simple and dramatic: with the prices recognized to the producers, the farms are unable to cover the production costs. The value and profitability must be redistribute more equally along the supply chain. We must try to be more careful than the grains who come imported. The supply chain is strengthened if the primary sector and Italian production also grow, otherwise the risk is that low profitability will force Italian companies to compartment to give up sowing grain, with a growth of our own dependence from the export and the loss of jobs”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

