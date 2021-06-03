To the glacial right whale (Eubalaena glacialis) is also known as the whale of the Basques. Its name may be due to the fact that it was one of the favorite pieces of the whalers of northern Spain when they plowed through the waters of the Bay of Biscay during their annual migration. It has not been sighted in this part of the Atlantic for more than a century. Now, research with more than half of the 250 remaining adults has found that they have been growing less and less for years.

The Basque whale is among the most threatened animals on the planet, according to data from the International Union for Conservation of Nature, which has it on its red list as critically endangered. Since the eighties of the last century hunting, whether commercial or traditional, has been prohibited. However, its population continues to decline. Although several die every year after being passed over by a boat or entangled in fishing gear, this mortality does not explain the very low reproduction rate of these cetaceans. There are those who argue that the stress from encounters with humans and their activities is being the last straw that is leading to the extinction of these animals.

A physical manifestation of the high levels of stress would be what a group of scientists from various institutions in the United States have now observed. Thanks to the photographs taken first by airplanes and later by drones, they have been able to measure the length of 129 glacial right whales born since 1981. This technique, photogrammetry, is very facilitated because these whales have characteristic calluses on their heads that, to biologists, they work like fingerprints. Starting from 10 years as the base age, they have found that adults are half a meter shorter than they should be. This represents a reduction in its size of more than 7%. Currently, the oldest cetaceans can reach 14 meters in length, but there are ancient bones that indicate that in the past they could exceed 18 meters.

Analysis of feces from whales entangled in fishing gear shows elevated levels of stress hormones

Joshua Stewart is a researcher for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), an agency of the US Government. Stewart is also the main author of this research and highlights that this percentage is only the average. “There are also extreme cases where young whales are several meters smaller than they should be,” he says. Even the young are shorter than their age would fit.

There could be other causes of this dwarfing, such as food availability or climate change, but neither the abundance of copepods, the microscopic crustaceans that they feed on, nor the water temperatures in their geographic range have changed substantially in this time. That’s why the study authors put fishing gear into the equation. In fact, 10% of the images show whales with nets and other gear tangled in their noses, fins or tail.

In his book We Are All Whalers (We are all whalers, not yet translated into Spanish), marine biologist and veterinarian Michael Moore points out, as the title says, that not only Japanese or Norwegian whalers are responsible for the decline of the largest mammals on the planet. And it points to the fishing sector, maritime transport and all those that are directly or indirectly related to both sectors.

“Without a strong calving history, even if we stop killing whales, we will not see the population grow.” Michael Moore, marine biologist and author of the book ‘We Are All Whalers’

Moore is director of the Marine Mammal Center at the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution (WHOI) and has participated in this research. In an email, he explains the impact of fishing on Basque whales: “They can become entangled in gill nets and ropes placed to mark and retrieve lobster and crab traps.” In fact, it is these ropes and not the nets themselves that create the most problems, at least in the region they have studied, the western part of the North Atlantic.

The biologist details the ordeal: “When entangled, they can become anchored if the material is heavy enough and, if they can reach the surface and breathe, they can remain there for a long time until they starve. If they don’t make it to the surface, they’ll drown. If they can free themselves, they often swim with nets or ropes, and anchors and traps, which can wrap their bodies and cut off their head, fins, and tail fin. Rope dragging and traps can drain their energy and cause them to weaken and die. Or they can slip off the rope and bounce back, but they have to deal with the energy debt they incurred. Entanglement can slow them down and make them less able to feed efficiently. They can become more susceptible to infection and less likely to get pregnant. They will also grow more slowly as we have shown in this article ”. Some of the whales they photographed more than once had gear on their body for up to 334 days after the first photo.

All of this must cause them immense stress. In fact, another study carried out in 2017 by some of the authors of the current one analyzed the whale feces of the Basques. They found that those of those entangled, whether they were dead or still alive, had much higher glucocorticoid levels than those that were not bound by nets. These substances are known as stress hormones.

There are barely 250 adult whales of this species left and their population has decreased by 20% in less than five years

“Obviously, mortality from entanglement or collision with ships reduces the population,” recalls Moore. “But the sub-lethal impacts are just as important, since by becoming entangled they will be less likely to become pregnant because they are too thin,” he adds. Being smaller than they should, they have a lower availability of fats. “When breeding conditions are difficult, the largest animals still have reserves to raise their young, but the smallest do not. Without a solid calving history, even if we stop killing whales, we will not see the population grow, “he concludes. In the last five years alone, the number of whales in the Basques has decreased by 20%.

The study authors fear that what they have observed among these cetaceans is also happening with other whales. “Because right whales have this incredibly detailed data set with known ages, sizes, entanglement histories, etc., we can directly examine how these impacts are affecting their growth rates,” says Stewart, the NOAA scientist. But in other species, with larger populations or without features as distinctive as the villi on the head, studies like this are not so easy to perform. “My guess is that many other species are being affected in a similar way, but we just don’t have the ability to detect it in less-studied populations,” he concludes.

To do? Since stopping eating fish or importing or exporting by sea are not realistic options, scientists come up with some practical and workable ideas. Marine biologist from the New England Aquarium (USA) and study co-author Amy Knowlton recalls some of them in a press release: “The implementation of proven solutions, such as reducing the speed of ships, reducing the breaking strength of the ropes and fishing gear without ropes throughout its habitat are critical and urgent steps necessary to avoid the extinction of this species ”.

Professor at the Danish University of Aarhus Fredrik Christiansen has spent years studying the impact of various human activities on baleen whales, such as right, gray and fin whales. For this marine physiologist, who has not intervened in this research with Basque whales, his results are very relevant. “I think this is the first time that human sub-lethal effects have been shown to lead to a reduction in the growth rates of a whale species,” he says.

Last year, Christiansen published the results of an investigation that compared the general state of glacial right whales with that of their relatives, the southern right whales, another species typical of the southern hemisphere. They found that those in the north were much worse. “This poor condition has been shown to be caused in large part by prolonged entanglement in fishing gear, which the whales drag for weeks and months. The strength and extra weight of this material causes whales to expend much more energy swimming and staying afloat than they normally would, and this is depleting their energy reserves [grasa]. As a consequence of this, they do not have enough energy available to grow and reproduce ”, concludes the Danish scientist.

You can write to us miguel@esmateria.com or follow MATTER on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.