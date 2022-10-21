One of the most anticipated films of the year has been The Whaletape in which the actor brendan fraser would have returned to glory, since at film festivals it has been praised by the audience. However, the matter with film critics is somewhat different, which is why some have already begun to give their ratings to get an average that gives us such a long-awaited number.

On the page of Rotten Tomatoes, where many ratings from the Hollywood industry are collected, it can be seen that the film has an approximate 71%, an acceptable percentage and that makes it a decent project. However, a film is considered something worth remembering from 80% on, so the press did not like some element.

Here some of the comments:

Citizen Dame: “The Whale” verges on being a meaningful portrait of a suffering outcast. He simply never achieves what he sets out to be. LansernOnFilm: Fraser’s performance is based on a gentle, even seductive, belief in the dignity of all. London Evening: Even a fit Brendan Fraser can’t redeem this stage melodrama, which is crammed with cliches and the state-of-the-art “fat suit” Fraser wears at all times. Living Life Fearless: With a petty spirit who claims to be empathetic, she consists almost entirely of people yelling mean things at each other in a way that feels manipulative, and she has almost no control over most of her characters. That Shelf: The Whale offers a transformative experience thanks to the heart that Fraser summons from deep within the belly of her prosthetics.

Remember that The Whale is set to premiere on December 9 in theaters.

Via: Rotten Tomatoes

Publisher’s note: Although the different film festivals did well, it seems that the critics of the world of cinema did not like it. Although to draw conclusions, it would be better to see it yourself.