The beluga whale that has spent several days stranded in the Seine river about 70 kilometers from Paris has died this Wednesday after being rescued from the river and while being transferred to the coast to be treated. The cetacean, weighing about 800 kilos, was extracted from the waters a few hours earlier by a team of up to 80 people in an operation that lasted approximately six hours.

The animal, accustomed to living in the cold and salty Canadian waters, had entered the river and, once in fresh water, had stopped feeding and its state of health was “alarming”, as reported by the region’s authorities on Wednesday. from Calvados to the French press. Hence, it was decided to carry out a rescue operation that took place this morning. About 80 specialists have participated in the operation to capture and hoist the whale, led by the organization Sea Shepherd. The intention was to take her to Ouistreham, on the Norman coast, where she was to remain three days in a pool of seawater before being released into the high seas.

However, the beluga has not resisted the operation and, while being transported by road to the coast, has experienced respiratory problems and has been euthanized. “The suffering of this animal was evident,” declared the veterinarian of the Essone Ollivet Courtois firefighters in a message distributed by the Prefecture of Calvados.

The animal, a male that despite its 800 kilos was thinner than corresponds to a cetacean of these characteristics, had been blocked in an area of ​​the Seine river by means of locks last Thursday and extracted this morning from the water with a net raised by a tow truck, a very stressful time for the animal, according to authorities.

The rescue work has cost several thousand euros, which included the contribution of numerous donations from citizens for the operation, such as the truck or the straw that will go inside, offered by several neighbors.

Specialists are considering several options to explain the entrance of these animals into the mouths of rivers and upstream and relate them to an excess of noise pollution that disorients them or that they are lost due to changes in sea currents due to global warming.