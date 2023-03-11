“The whale” or “The whale” hits theaters this week. The film, which stars brendan fraser, is nominated in different categories for the Oscars 2023: best supporting actress with Hong Chau, best makeup and hairstyle for the cast of “The whale” and best actor with the interpreter of “The mummy”. This has generated expectations in the public, who already want to enjoy the film.

One day to see it in our country, we tell you all the details about the feature film directed by Darren Aronofsky and written by Samuel D Hunter.

When does “The Whale” premiere?

The production, which lasts two hours, opens this Thursday, March 9, 2023 in Peru. It should be noted that it hit theaters in USA in December 2022.

Where to SEE “The Whale”?

The film that was produced by A24 It will be available in the following Peruvian cinemas:

cineplanet

Cinemark

movie star

“The Whale”: cast

Brendan Fraser as Charlie

Sadie Sink as Ellie

Samantha Morton as Mary

Ty Simpkins as Thomas

Hong Chao as Liz

Sathya Sridharan as Dan.

What is “The Whale” about?

“An inmate who weighs more than 250 kilos, who hides from the world by eating himself to death, gets a chance for redemption just when he gives up his life for lost,” says the official synopsis of the film that inspired its plot in the eponymous work, written by Samuel D Hunter.

“The whale” without a doubt, is the best films of 2022. Rotten Tomatoes audiences gave it a 91% approval rating, while critics 65%. “With a heartbreaking story brought to life by the stellar performance of brendan fraser‘The whale’ is as hard to watch as it is to look away,” reads the audience consensus.

Trailer for “The Whale”