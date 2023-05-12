Spectator announced the failure of the West’s plans to capitulate Russia due to the position of other countries

The West’s strategy of capitulating Russia failed because of the rest of the world’s unwillingness to wage an economic war against Moscow. This was written by journalists of the British edition The Spectator.

The article points out that the West started the sanctions war with an overestimation of its own influence around the world.

“As it turned out, non-Western countries have no desire to impose sanctions either against Russia or against Russian oligarchs,” the journalists continued.

The result of economic restrictions was supposed to be Russia’s capitulation to the West, but the willingness of other states to cooperate with it violated plans, the article says.

“It soon became clear that while the West was interested in economic warfare, the rest of the world did not,” the observers also wrote.

A direct confirmation of the failed sanctions policy of the United States and its allies, the authors of the material consider the overestimated expectations for the decline in the Russian economy, predicted by the IMF, which now expects the Russian economy to grow by 0.7 percent this year.

The Russian economy is not destroyed, now it is restructured and reoriented from the West to the East and the South, the journalists concluded.

Russia’s response to Western threats and sanctions

The course towards strengthening the economy has been repeatedly confirmed by the Russian authorities. For example, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in April that Moscow has every opportunity not to depend on the West, which imposes sanctions against the country.

Then the diplomat stressed that Russia was faced with such restrictions, “which no one has ever seen and could not even imagine.” However, this issue has been resolved for the country and the economy is able to withstand such an onslaught.

The Foreign Ministry also said that after the start of the special operation in Ukraine and the subsequent Western sanctions, Moscow had the opportunity for direct trade with the countries of the African continent. The diplomatic mission assured that cooperation is taking place in a completely new international environment, and the result will be a complete surprise for the United States and its allies.

The same opinion is shared by a member of the Federation Council Alexei Pushkov. On April 22, in his Telegram channel, he stated that the attempts of the West to force the world into sanctions against Russia had failed.

Pushkov said that Western threats managed to force the introduction of anti-Russian restrictions on the only country in Latin America – Costa Rica, as well as Bosnia and Herzegovina. However, apart from her, only two Muslim countries have joined the sanctions, and both as a result of coercion, these are Albania and Bangladesh, he explained.

But in general, outside the Western world, the creation of an anti-Russian sanctions coalition has failed. Alexey Pushkov Member of the Federation Council Alexei Pushkov

The Kremlin, on the other hand, allowed a worldwide crisis due to anti-Russian sanctions. This development was predicted by the press secretary of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Dmitry Peskov.

He also pointed out that the country is adapting and developing, taking into account the dangers hidden behind the thoughts of unfriendly states, and is also engaged in long-term development plans.

And the President of Russia himself has repeatedly noted that the restrictions imposed will remain for a long time, so Russia should focus on sovereign development. According to Vladimir Putin, such a turbulent situation allowed the Russian economy to enter a new growth cycle.

What do the US and its NATO allies want to achieve?

On April 24, the publication Politico, citing a confidential briefing by the leaders of the association, wrote that the European Union wanted to win back Moscow’s influence on some countries. As the journalists found out, the European Union planned to establish cooperation with Russia-friendly Brazil, Chile, Nigeria and Kazakhstan. We are talking about possible trade agreements, but individual EU proposals in the field of energy, migration, economic development are also possible.

We are in a competitive geopolitical environment: not only a battle of narratives, but also a battle of proposals PoliticoEdition Reviewers

The words of the observers were indirectly confirmed by US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken. According to him, the West will continue to exert sanctions pressure on Russia until its policy changes.

Until Russia changes course, we will ensure that unprecedented sanctions and export control pressure continue. Anthony Blinken US Secretary of State

The American authorities decided to go further in their own attempts to “cut off the air” of Russia. The other day, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said that this year the main task of sanctions pressure on Russia from Washington will be to stop attempts to bypass the already introduced restrictive measures.

At the same time, she called the existing restrictions effective. It is this factor that forces Russia to constantly come up with new ways to circumvent them, the minister believes.

Yellen urged to improve the process of information exchange between countries that supported the sanctions, to put increased pressure on companies and jurisdictions that contribute to reducing the effectiveness of restrictive measures.

In this regard, the media reported that the United States and other allies of Ukraine intend, within the framework of sanctions, to radically change the principle of restricting exports to Russia so that it concerns most of the deliveries. However, even if the appropriate decision is made, Western policy will remain unchanged in relation to agricultural products and medicines.

The most difficult task for the authors of the initiative is to win the European Union over to their side, and this is fraught with lengthy discussions. The fact is that changes in the sanctions policy must be approved by all 27 members of the bloc, many of whom still have their own interests in relation to Russia, despite the aggravated situation.

Thus, there has already been information that the representatives of Japan and the EU opposed the US proposal for a complete ban on exports to Russia. According to politicians, such a solution is impossible.

What experts, politicians and the media say about the failed policy of the West

In March, former Austrian Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl called the consequences of anti-Russian sanctions sad for the West. So, the diplomat admitted that the main goal of the restrictions against Moscow was not achieved. In her opinion, many countries, watching the sanctions against Russia, assume that this can happen to them. Trust between states was undermined just because of the policy of the West.

American Thinker columnists Patricia Adams and Lawrence Solomon expressed their opinion. They called Washington’s actions “the biggest miscalculation” regarding Russia. The journalists confirmed that Western restrictions “did not bring the Russian economy to its knees, as many predicted.”

Russia is not just coping, but thriving, gaining more influence and authority in Asia, Africa and South America than it has ever had since the collapse of the Soviet Union. Patricia Adams and Lawrence SolomonReviewers for American Thinker

Sevim Dagdelen, a member of the German Bundestag Committee on Foreign Policy, also expressed doubts about the effectiveness of the West’s actions. According to her, the US and its allies are increasingly isolating themselves from the world. She stressed that Western states are trying to prevent the loss of their hegemonic status. The United States and its allies are demanding that the countries of the Global South take part in the economic war against Moscow, Dagdelen said.

National Interest journalist Brian Patrick believes that the States are moving away from the whole world, and sanctions have only strengthened the ruble.

The strengthening of oil prices had a concomitant effect on the strengthening of the ruble. What is the bottom line? <...> Russia and China are now able to control the prices of gold and oil, and this defines the era. We are moving away from the Western world Brian PatrickNational Interest Columnist

And representatives of African countries admitted that Russia has bypassed the United States and Western countries in building relations with Africa, paying attention to the pressing problems of the continent.

It’s no secret that Africa doesn’t want to openly condemn Russia’s actions in Ukraine or engage in Western sanctions efforts. Instead, these countries continue to welcome their longtime partner with open arms. Jeremy LissoubaMember of Parliament for the main opposition party of the Republic of the Congo

The politician confirmed that Russia, unlike the authorities of Europe and the United States, understands that the peoples of Africa are not obliged to submit to a choice under pressure.