Russian troops have been giving ground for weeks in the eastern provinces of Ukraine, especially in areas that are part of the territory illegally annexed by Moscow in September. The Ukrainian military, better armed, more motivated, better paid and with better command, advance little by little without Russia, not even with the mobilization of hundreds of thousands of men, being able to stop them for now.

To try to counter the counteroffensive, Russia earlier this week launched a massive bombing campaign against several Ukrainian cities, including kyiv, in response to an explosion that damaged the bridge in Crimea, a peninsula annexed by Russia in 2014. The viaduct, built under the orders of the Russian president, is key to supplying Russian troops in Ukraine.

The Kremlin’s solution has been to retaliate from which Ukraine cannot protect itself, such as bombing urban centers and critical infrastructure such as power plants with medium and long-range missiles from its bases in Russia and its ships in the Black Sea.

Europeans and Americans are now running to try to equip Ukraine, as quickly as possible, with a military anti-aircraft system worthy of the name.

the future of war

The truth is that, with the annexation of Russian territories, the Ukrainian counter-offensive and the Russian bombing of Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, the conflict in eastern europe seems to enter a new phase where it is difficult to determine what the course will be Russia will take if it continues to lose ground.

The unpredictable behavior of the Kremlin and the absence of dialogue between President Putin and Western leaders mean that the nuclear risk in this war is greater than that which existed during the Missile Crisis in 1962, as Washington warned a few days ago. “For the first time since the Cuban missile crisis, we have the threat of a nuclear weapon,” US President Joe Biden said in this regard.

“The history of nuclear weapons since the Cold War is full of terrifying moments. This is one of them, because we do not know what could drive Russian President Vladimir Putin to cross the nuclear threshold, ”she tells Efe Sharon Squassoni, a researcher on nuclear weapons at George Washington University.

We don’t know what could drive Russian President Vladimir Putin to cross the nuclear threshold

In the opinion of Juan Luis Manfredi, holder of the Prince of Asturias Chair at Georgetown University in Washington, Putin’s threats about the use of nuclear weapons are real and must be taken seriously.”

That is why he does not rule out a “theatrical shot” ordered by the Kremlin leader to demonstrate his power against his opponents.

“If Russia decided to use ballistic missiles, it would cross a red line that would force the United States to enter the war more strongly. It is terribly dangerous”, adds this academic.

Ukrainian soldiers in an area recently recovered from Russian troops.

But Fabián Calle, a specialist at the National Defense University in Washington, draws attention to the fact that Putin and his Foreign Minister, Serguei Lavrov, have threatened to use nuclear weapons dozens of times. “During the Cold War, the threat was handled sparingly, it was not part of everyday discourse. They are trivializing something very serious. That does not speak well of how Russia feels”, considers this expert.

“Since the war (Russia) is doing poorly, he threatens to use nuclear weapons,” adds Calle.

Western response

And it is that while the salvos of missiles fall on Ukraine, NATO and its member states accelerate as much as possible the shipment of the necessary elements so that Ukraine can protect itself from missiles.

Germany announced this week that it will create an anti-missile system in which at least 14 other countries will participate, all from the European northeast region. Spain and France promised to send missile interceptor rocket launch systems.

Defense ministers agreed, according to US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, “to do everything possible to ensure that (the Ukrainians) can have everything they need to be effective” in the face of Russian attacks. Nearly two dozen governments in addition to those of NATO participated in the meeting.

The ministers also pledged to bolster their defense industries so they can keep up with spending on military equipment and ammunition. European industry —and in part the United States— relies on NATO sources, it is not capable of producing the quantities of arms and ammunition that it produced during the Cold War.

The meeting, on the other hand, served for several governments to announce the shipment of state-of-the-art anti-aircraft material, such as the German Iris-T SLM, capable of protecting an entire city from the overflight of combat aircraft. This German anti-aircraft system is one of the jewels of the German Armed Forces.

The Ukrainian government asks its allies in the West for an air shield, an anti-missile and anti-aircraft system

With a range of 40 kilometers, it is capable of destroying missiles flying up to 20,000 meters in altitude. Berlin promised four of these pieces in the summer. The first is already in Ukraine, the second will arrive before the end of the year and the other two in the first months of 2023. They are for now the best anti-aircraft weapon in the hands of the Ukrainian troops.

The truth is that kyiv asks for more. The Ukrainian government asks its allies in the West for “an air shield”, an anti-missile and anti-aircraft system capable of protecting the country from Russian missiles and Iranian-made Russian suicide drones. President Volodimir Zelensky sent his defense minister with that message to Brussels and repeated it himself at the G7 meeting on Tuesday.

kyiv is looking for a weapon that can stop the rain of Iranian Shahed-136 drones, of which Moscow bought 2,400 from Tehran, according to information from Ukraine itself. NATO assures that it has weapons to stop these drones and that it will also deliver a part to the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

NATO countries agreed to send anti-missile systems to Ukraine. See also The bicycle, a machine to float and save the planet

Few countries in NATO have anti-aircraft material capable of stopping Russian missiles. It would be just the United States, the United Kingdom, France and Germany. Now the shipment of weapons that could be used to attack Russian territory is being prepared, something that until now they did not want to deliver to kyiv.

In addition to the German Iris-T SLMs, kyiv will soon be able to count on the American Nasams. The Nasams can hit targets 180 kilometers away. Washington will ship two units in the coming weeks and has already ordered another four from the two companies capable of making them: Raytheon and Kongsberg.

In the meantime, At the end of this week, Putin ruled out launching “immediately” new “massive” bombardments against Ukraine. However, this Saturday Ukrainian authorities reported a new Russian attack on an energy supply facility in kyiv that endangered the supply in the capital and its region, which could be subject to emergency cuts.

The installation of energy infrastructure in the kyiv region suffered severe destruction

“The enemy carried out another barbaric attack on critical infrastructure. As a result, the installation of energy infrastructure in the kyiv region suffered severe destruction,” reported the Ukrainian national energy company, Ukrenergo, on Saturday.

The Russian president also indicated that he does not foresee a new mobilization of reservists, after the one announced three weeks ago. He detailed that 222,000 troops, of the 300,000 planned, have already been recruited and that 16,000 are already in “units involved in the fighting.”

Putin says that for his army everything is going well despite the problems on the ground, while Zelenski assures that his troops will triumph.

IDAFE MARTIN PEREZ

FOR THE TIME

BRUSSELS

On Twitter: @IdafeMartin

