SCMP: Western arms supplies to Ukraine will lead to a cycle of violence and bloodshed

Journalist Mariam Shah said that the supply of Western weapons to Ukraine threatens with negative consequences. About this she wrote in an article for the Chinese edition of the South China Morning Post (SCMP).

The Shah warned of the consequences of pumping weapons into Ukraine and said that these actions would lead to a cycle of violence and bloodshed. According to her, at the moment there is enough evidence that weapons for Kyiv are sold on black markets around the world.

“The policy of pumping weapons to Ukraine will entail further loss of life and destruction. It can lead to a protracted conflict in Syria, Afghanistan and Libya,” the author of the article concluded.