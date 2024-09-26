Economist: The West must convince Zelensky to abandon the “victory plan”

The West must convince Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky to abandon the “victory plan” and attempts to return Russian-controlled territories by military means. To such a development of events called edition of The Economist.

According to the authors of the article, Kyiv urgently needs to change course, since defense lines may collapse much earlier than Moscow runs out of military resources. At the same time, the republic’s energy system has been largely destroyed, the fatigue of the Western allies and Ukrainian society is growing, and the population no longer believes in the prospect of complete victory.

“If Zelensky continues to ignore reality by insisting that the Ukrainian army can return all the land occupied by Russia since 2014, he will alienate Ukraine’s supporters and further divide Ukrainian society,” the newspaper writes.

Regardless of whether former US President Donald Trump wins the election in November, Kyiv should take a new approach and convey to the public the idea that the “main prize” remains Western support, and that the country has neither people nor weapons to return the territories .

Ukraine’s goal in the conflict must be to maintain the existing front line and the prospect of becoming a “prosperous, pro-Western democracy,” which will be a victory, the material notes. Western leaders, after recognizing the realities, need to give Ukraine security guarantees and military potential, as well as the prospect of joining NATO without territories controlled by Russia. According to the authors of the article, this is the only way to stop hostilities.

Earlier, The Times wrote that the Ukrainian Armed Forces do not hope for President Vladimir Zelensky’s “victory plan.” The Ukrainian Armed Forces claim a numerical advantage of Russian troops and a lack of ammunition to repel attacks.