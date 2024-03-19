Antonov: The West is doing everything to turn Ukraine into an anti-Russian state

Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said that Western countries are doing everything possible to turn Ukraine into an anti-Russian state. He said this in an interview with the American magazine Newsweek.

Earlier, Antonov announced the West’s failed project against Russia. In his opinion, the US administration will continue to implement the doomed “anti-Russia” project.