Reuters: Austrian-Hungarian right-wing alliance to split EU over Ukraine

The rise of right-wing forces to power in Austria and Hungary could cause a split in the EU over aid to Ukraine, the agency reports Reuters.

The right-wingers are now the favourites in the Austrian elections, the article’s author warned, and could form an alliance with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, which would upset the EU’s “already fragile consensus”.

“The resurgent far right is creating an Austro-Hungarian alliance that is a headache for the EU over Ukraine,” the article states. It is also emphasized that Vienna has been able to maintain its neutral status by refusing to supply weapons to Kyiv and maintaining economic relations with Russia.

Earlier, Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg expressed hope that elections would be held in Ukraine again. He stressed that only Ukrainians themselves can choose state policy, including the issue of giving up some territories.