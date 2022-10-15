Home page politics

Of: Sandra Kathe

Split

Experts consider the risk of a Russian nuclear attack on Ukraine to be low, despite the threat. Nevertheless, Western countries want to respond to the fears of the population.

Moscow – The announcement by Russia’s rulers Wladimir Putinthe annexed territories of Ukraine Defending it “with all available means” has caused concern and a stir around the world. Because the threat, which was possibly deliberately formulated in such a vague way, has sparked fears in many places that the conflict could escalate further and that Putin could order the use of nuclear weapons.

Even if many experts consider such an attack to be extremely unlikely, it is always – also in Russian state media – a theme. Some Western experts are also talking about the most dangerous situation since the end of the Cold War. And according to a report by the British Guardians there would already be initial “cautious planning” in some Western countries, as in the event of an unlikely nuclear strike against the Ukrainepanic and chaos in your own country.

With the announcement of the annexation of further Russian territories, Vladimir Putin announced that he wanted to defend the regions “with all available means”. (Archive photo) © Dmitry Astakhov/AFP

War against Ukraine: The West does not currently see the conflict with Russia as a “nuclear crisis”

The newspaper reports on the statement of an anonymous western state representative who, when asked, confirmed that some western states are already making initial preparations to counter “a number of possible scenarios”. At the same time, the government insider emphasized that the West does not classify the current situation as a “nuclear crisis”.

The official kept Putin’s vague threat loud Guardians for “deeply irresponsible”, especially since there was no talk of a possible use of nuclear weapons in any other country. The taboo surrounding the use of nuclear weapons has existed since 1945 and has so far been considered reasonably stable. According to the insider, breaking this taboo would not only have consequences for the world, but above all for Russia“.

Ukraine war: NATO would not leave escalation unanswered

What has been emphasized several times so far is that a nuclear strike by Russia would probably not initially be repaid with a nuclear strike. In addition to the ex-CIA boss David Petraeus, this was also interpreted by the French president Emmanuel Macron on. Macron justified this with the fact that his country’s fundamental interests “would not be directly affected” “if, for example, a ballistic nuclear attack took place in or near Ukraine.” Petraeus hinted in an interview with US broadcaster ABC that NATO would not let such an escalation go unanswered.

The Ukraine War in Pictures – Destruction, Resistance and Hope View photo gallery

It is not yet known what specific efforts Western countries are currently making to prevent panic and chaos. Possible examples of how countries could approach their populations have always been in the form of public campaigns in the past, for example in the form of the educational pamphlet “Everyone has a chance”, which was published by the German Ministry of the Interior in 1962.

Experts such as the Secretary General of the British Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament (CND), Kate Hudson, also reckon that the planned “cautious plans” can unearth similar campaigns. From today’s perspective, however, these are of little help because at the time they gave a false picture of the danger of a nuclear attack and the chances of survival for those directly affected, she said Guardians. (ska)