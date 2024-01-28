Military TV: Ukrainian air defense systems were unable to intercept a single X-22 missile

The air defense systems supplied to Ukraine by the West were unable to intercept a single Russian X-22 missile. He spoke about the elusive Russian missile YouTube-Military TV channel.

“Despite the fact that Kyiv has received Western military assistance in the form of SAMP-T, Patriot, IRIS-T, NASAMS and Crotale anti-aircraft systems, Ukrainian authorities report that these systems cannot counter threats from the X-22,” it says message.

The missile model, upgraded in 2016, reaches speeds of Mach 4.6 and moves along an unexpected trajectory, which adds complexity to the enemy.

Earlier, military expert Anatoly Matviychuk spoke about the new Russian X-101 missiles. According to him, one of the features of the missile was the ability to release heat traps, which protect it from enemy air defense systems.