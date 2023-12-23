MWM: The Ukrainian Armed Forces are experiencing an acute shortage of ammunition, which NATO cannot fill

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) are experiencing an acute shortage of ammunition, which NATO countries cannot fill, about this told publication Military Watch Magazine (MWM).

According to his information, the rate of shell consumption significantly exceeds the production capabilities of the Western allies, and the critical depletion of reserves in the Alliance countries has created serious problems.

The sending of American ammunition to Israel has aggravated the situation; the US Armed Forces are experiencing increasingly acute shortages of certain categories of weapons.

“It remains unclear whether the impasse in the US Senate over the approval of a new bailout package for Ukraine will be resolved, but even with funding available, the ability to use it for the purchase of ammunition remains limited due to the depletion of stocks over the past two years,” – the article says.

At the same time, the publication notes that the Russian military is better equipped than at the beginning of the special operation, since Moscow has significantly increased the volume of weapons production at the expense of its own defense sector.

Earlier, the deputy editor-in-chief of Bild, Paul Ronzheimer, said that the authorities in Kyiv in private conversations admit that there is no chance of a new counter-offensive in the near future.