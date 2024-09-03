Forbes: Ukrainian army may find itself surrounded south of Krasnoarmeysk

The offensive of the Russian Armed Forces in the Red Army direction could lead to the encirclement of the Ukrainian Armed Forces to the south of the city. This was written by the publication’s observer Forbes David Axe.

“The march of the Russian army on Pokrovsk not only threatens the city. Parts of at least four Ukrainian brigades could be surrounded by Russia to the south of Pokrovsk,” he noted.

According to Eks, Russia will need a couple of maneuvers to create a trap for hundreds of Ukrainian Armed Forces fighters. As the expert noted, such losses will have serious consequences for the weakened Ukrainian group in Donbas.

Earlier, David Axe said that the key logistics hub of Krasnoarmeysk in the Donetsk People’s Republic was in a critical situation due to the Russian offensive. Axe also suggested that the meager Ukrainian reinforcements sent to the area may not be able to hold the city.

On August 31, the Russian Armed Forces broke through the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ defense near Krasnoarmeysk. It is noted that the majority of settlements near the city were not prepared for defense.