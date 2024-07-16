Poll: 80% of Americans believe the situation in the country is getting out of control

In the US, 80 percent of citizens believe that after the assassination attempt on the country’s former leader Donald Trump, the situation in the States is getting out of control. This is follows from the results of a poll by Reuters and Ipsos.

Additionally, 84 percent of respondents said they were concerned that extremists would commit acts of violence after the November elections.

The survey was conducted among 992 registered voters. The statistical error was three percentage points.

Let us recall that on Saturday, July 13, an assassination attempt was made on Donald Trump during his speech at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania. The former American leader interrupted his speech, grabbed his ear and fell to the floor. Secret Service agents covered him and then urgently evacuated him from the scene. Trump later said that the assassination attempt affected his worldview.

Earlier, Chris LaCivita, senior adviser to former US President Donald Trump’s campaign, said he was prepared for any developments.

Lasivita also added that inflation, the position of the United States in the world, and problems at the border are consequences of the policies of Biden and Harris.