BZ: Ukraine is experiencing problems due to the destruction of energy infrastructure

Ukraine is experiencing serious problems due to Russia’s destruction of energy infrastructure. The situation is “a huge burden on the population,” the publication writes Berliner Zeitung.

“The destruction of the power infrastructure affects all areas: industry, trade, gas and water supply, and heating. The situation will become more critical, especially by winter,” the author of the article said.

The journalist also pointed out that the West is not providing Kyiv with sufficient and effective support. In this situation, Ukraine is “moving toward an imposed peace and the end of its freedom.”

Earlier it was reported that the state budget of Ukraine for the first half of 2024 on the protection of the country’s energy infrastructure was underfulfilled by 21 percent. The problems in preserving the energy infrastructure were recognized in the Verkhovna Rada.

Earlier, MP Oleksiy Kucherenko called on the Ukrainian authorities to speak honestly about the electricity deficit in the country. According to him, Ukraine will experience problems in the energy sector over the next decades.