NBC News: European and US officials see winter as impetus for Russia-Ukraine talks

A number of European and US officials are increasingly believing that the expected winter slowdown in hostilities in Ukraine will serve as a stimulus to start talks between Russia and Ukraine. This is reported by the TV channel nbc news with reference to informed sources.

“In winter, everything slows down. This is the potential for negotiations,” said one of the interlocutors of the TV channel. According to him, Western officials “would like to see that happen.”

Earlier, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, said that Moscow was ready to negotiate with Kyiv, given the realities that are emerging today. “We are still open to negotiations,” she stressed.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky officially announced in September that he refuses to negotiate with the Russian Federation while Vladimir Putin is its president. This happened after the annexation of four new regions to Russia.

Later, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko assured that Moscow had never put forward preconditions for a dialogue with Kyiv.