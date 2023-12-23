NYT: Russia, through mediators, signals readiness for negotiations on Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin, through intermediaries, is transmitting signals of readiness to begin negotiations on a ceasefire in Ukraine, The New York Times (NYT) stated this with reference to Russian and Western officials.

The publication's sources note that Moscow has been sending similar signals since September through various communication channels, including through the governments of third countries that are in contact with Russia and the United States.

The Russian President is signaling through intermediaries that he is ready for a ceasefire. At the same time, he is not ready to retreat even a meter from the annexed territories. The New York Times

The material notes that the Russian delegation is ready to sit down at the negotiating table if Kyiv agrees to fulfill Moscow’s conditions.

According to the newspaper, Putin believes that now there are favorable conditions for negotiations, since the situation at the front has reached a dead end and Western allies have begun to reduce support for Ukraine.

The Kremlin indicated that Putin is ready for negotiations on Ukraine only to achieve the goals of the Northern Military District

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov commented publication of The New York Times, indicating that the journalists’ theses “are incorrect in their concept.”

The Russian leader's press secretary stressed that Putin is ready for negotiations on Ukraine only to achieve the goals of the special operation.

Putin is really ready for negotiations, he said so. Russia is still ready, but only to achieve its goals Dmitry Peskov Kremlin official representative

Related materials:

The position of Russia and Ukraine on the negotiations remains the same

On December 20, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that there were no prerequisites for peace negotiations in Ukraine. According to him, now the topic of negotiations with Ukraine is, in principle, irrelevant.

Russian President Vladimir Putin emphasized during the “Results of the Year” that Ukraine did not want to come to an agreement, because of this Russia was forced to take other, including military, measures.

On December 19, Putin spoke at the board of the Ministry of Defense. He stated that Russia will conduct any negotiations with Ukraine or the West based on its own interests.

Russia has been conducting a special operation since February 24, 2022. In a video message to citizens, the head of state called the demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine the goals of the Northern Military District. The Kremlin clarified that the special operation is proceeding strictly in accordance with pre-established plans and objectives.

Journalist Andrew Kramer from the United States saw in Ukraine’s actions a desire to begin negotiations with Russia. He believed that Kyiv was using maritime drones to be able to negotiate with Moscow at the end of 2024 or in 2025.

The New York Times wrote that Russian troops seized the initiative along most of the front in the special operation zone. It is noted that Russia is achieving success on the battlefield against the backdrop of blocking the provision of military and financial assistance packages to Kyiv due to political instability in the United States and the European Union (EU).

The Ukrainian side continues to insist on its “peace formula.” During a press conference on December 19, the country's President Vladimir Zelensky called the issue of negotiations between the republican authorities and Russia irrelevant. According to him, Kyiv is working on a common position with 50 countries on its “peace formula,” which they plan to transfer to Moscow.