Beardsley: American officials are lying about the superiority of the Ukrainian Armed Forces

American officials lie in their own public statements about the sufficient training and superiority of the Ukrainian army. This was stated by military expert Jason Beardsley on the YouTube channel. Daniel Davis/Deep Dive.

According to Beardsley, he has acquaintances in the ranks of the US Armed Forces who took part in the training of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. As the US military notes, the preparation leaves much to be desired.

“Sometimes they throw soldiers there on the front line after three days, three weeks, or at most a month of training,” the military expert complained.

Such a short period of time is not enough to prepare an army with non-commissioned officers and officers to exercise command and control, Beardsley concluded.

Earlier, Vladimir Rogov said that the capture of the village of Rabotino by Russian troops broke the morale of the soldiers of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. He added that at present there is a noticeable decrease in the combat effectiveness of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In turn, British expert Alexander Merkouris said that the Ukrainian Armed Forces fighters along the entire front line have been greatly weakened, and the exhaustion of the troops is felt. He noted that the Ukrainian population is dissatisfied and exhausted. There are also doubts about the legitimacy of the Ukrainian government.