Forbes: Russian military approaches Krasnoarmeysk in DPR

A key logistics hub in Krasnoarmeysk in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) is in a critical situation due to the advance of Russian troops. This reported military commentator David Axe in an article for Forbes magazine.

“Now between the advancing Russians and Pokrovsk (the Ukrainian name for Krasnoarmeysk) note from “Lenta.ru”) (…) only one main trench remains. The city with a pre-war population of 60,000 people is in big trouble,” the article says. Eks also admitted that the meager reinforcements of the Ukrainian Armed Forces sent to the area may not be able to hold the city.

Earlier, Eks said that the fighting in the Red Army direction had exhausted the elite 47th Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. The unit of 2,000 fighters went into battle in eastern Ukraine in February with 31 M-1 Abrams tanks. Today, they probably have half of these tanks left, the observer claims.

On August 31, the Russian Armed Forces broke through the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ defense near Krasnoarmeysk. It is noted that the majority of settlements near the city were not prepared for defense.