Financial Times: US prioritises avoiding WW3 over supporting Kyiv

The leadership of the United States of America is more interested in avoiding a third world war than in providing support to Ukraine. This is about reported in a column in the British newspaper Financial Times.

The article notes that at the beginning of the conflict, American leader Joe Biden set two goals for his administration: to support Ukraine and avoid a third world war. “If the United States had to choose between these two goals, they would undoubtedly choose the second,” the publication says.

Washington also plans to continue to avoid direct conflict with Russia and continues to take the threat of a nuclear conflict seriously, the newspaper’s observers believe.

In addition, with the attack on the Kursk region, Kyiv not only crossed Russia’s borders, but also crossed the red lines established in Washington, the FT emphasizes.

Earlier it became known that US Congress lawmakers are disappointed by the lack of a detailed written report from the administration of American leader Joe Biden on the country’s strategy for the conflict in Ukraine.