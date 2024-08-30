Merkuris: Ukrainian Armed Forces logistics on the front line are collapsing, fighters have begun to abandon their positions

The logistics of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) on the front line are collapsing, and thousands of Ukrainian fighters are abandoning their positions. This was stated by British expert Alexander Mercuris in an interview with the YouTube channel The Duran.

“Logistics are starting to collapse. There are reports of thousands of people deserting,” he said.

As Merkuris emphasized, the Ukrainian troops have been greatly weakened by the senseless attack on the Kursk border. In this regard, they are losing even more territory. According to the expert, the provocation in the Kursk region was an adventure that brought nothing to Ukraine.

Earlier, Alexander Merkuris said that the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Donbass had begun a large-scale crisis. The expert also predicted the collapse of the Ukrainian Armed Forces defense around Krasnoarmeysk thanks to the efforts of the Russian military.

According to the expert, the supply lines of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in this region were cut off. In addition, Alexander Merkuris stated that a turning point has come in the conflict in Ukraine.

American economist Jeffrey Sachs, in turn, stated that the Russian army is achieving great military successes on the front line in Donbass.