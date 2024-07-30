Merkuris: The Ukrainian Armed Forces will not be able to hold Chasov Yar for long

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) will not be able to hold Chasov Yar in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) for long due to the onslaught of Russian troops. This was reported in his blog on YouTube British expert Alexander Mercuris reported.

“The situation near Chasovy Yar has reached a critical point. The best units of the Ukrainian army are there now, but it is obvious that even they will not be able to hold out for long [город]”,” the analyst said.

As the expert pointed out, the collapse of the Ukrainian Armed Forces near Chasovy Yar is “a matter of the near future.” According to him, the situation of Ukrainian servicemen in the areas of the contact line “causes great concern.”

Earlier, Merkouris said that Ukraine was disappointed by the West’s refusal to expand strikes deep into Russia. The analyst added that Russian troops are superior to Ukrainian ones in all respects: Moscow has a large number of tanks, infantry fighting vehicles, shells, as well as artillery guns and drones.