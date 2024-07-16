Bild: Scholz touched by book written by vice presidential candidate Vance

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz was moved to tears by the book “Hillbilly Elegy” written earlier by Republican vice presidential candidate J.D. Vance, the publication reported. Picture.

“I was really touched by J.D. Vance’s book ‘Hillbilly Elegy’, which talks about the difficult living conditions of lower-class children in the United States,” Scholz said.

After Donald Trump announced Vance as his vice presidential candidate, the German newspaper Bild recalled an interview with Scholz in 2019. At that time, the politician was asked what was the last thing that made him cry. The future German chancellor noted that Vance’s book “Hillbilly Elegy” by J.D. Vance touched him very much, “it talks about the difficult living conditions of children from the lower class in the United States.”

Earlier it was reported that Trump chose Vance for the post of vice president because of his ability to speak. According to sources, Trump also made this choice because Vance is a young politician who “speaks young.”

In turn, Western media wrote earlier that Donald Trump chose Senator Vance for the post of vice president due to the presence of several qualities in him.