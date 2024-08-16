Analyst Merkuris: Kyiv sends reinforcements to Kursk due to losses of the Ukrainian Armed Forces

British analyst Alexander Merkuris stated that the Ukrainian command is forced to withdraw some troops from other directions and send them to Kursk due to large losses in the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). He spoke about this in his blog on YouTube.

Merkuris reported heavy losses of the Ukrainian Armed Forces near Kursk and stressed that Kyiv is sending reinforcements to the area.

Related materials:

“The Ukrainians have to strengthen their troops in the Kursk region and take reserves from other directions. The Ukrainian Armed Forces go into battle and end up in a “black hole” near Kursk, since their losses are enormous,” he said.

The analyst stressed that the Ukrainian authorities are obsessed with the idea of ​​military action. However, the country’s president, Volodymyr Zelensky, and his administration are not paying attention to the defeat of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Donbas.

Kursk region was subjected to a massive attack by a large detachment of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on the morning of August 6. The border town of Sudzha came under heavy shelling and was heavily damaged.