LCI: Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers near Toretsk complain about the quality of shells from the West and the loss of positions

The Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers in the Toretsk area of ​​the DPR are complaining about the quality of Western ammunition, which, in their opinion, is inferior in effectiveness to Soviet analogues. The fighters also complain about losing positions during rotations, the TV channel reports LCI.

As journalists specify, the quality of the shells transferred by the US and its allies leaves much to be desired. The story tells how during one of the shots fired by the Ukrainian military, a shell casing got stuck in the barrel.

“These Western 152mm shells have just arrived at the front and are surprisingly less effective than their Soviet-made counterparts,” the TV channel quotes Ukrainian military personnel as saying.

In addition, the fighters complain that “young people do not want to go to the front.” The rotations led to the Ukrainian troops losing a number of positions, the TV channel also pointed out.

Earlier, Volodymyr Zelensky said that mobilization in Ukraine is going according to plan, but recruits of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) lack training grounds. He also said that within the framework of a bilateral agreement with Poland on the country’s security, they agreed to train soldiers of the AFU outside of Ukraine.

It was also previously reported that the 24th separate mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces will be left without a commander. The brigade commander is being removed from his post due to his refusal to carry out the command’s “fantastic tasks” despite the fact that the brigade has become “the main deterrent force in Chasovy Yar.”