Conversation: Germany’s cut in aid has become a worrying signal for Ukraine

The reduction in military aid from Germany is a worrying signal to Ukraine about the mood of key European allies. This is reports Conversation.

The article says that as a result of the likely reduction of military aid to the Ukrainian side from Germany and Donald Trump’s victory in the US presidential election, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky has begun to understand what message he has been sent. “He now realizes that the time for negotiations with Russia may be approaching,” the author writes.

Earlier, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz rejected Zelensky’s call for the West to shoot down Russian missiles and drones over Ukrainian territory. He pointed out that there is a general agreement that does not provide for such actions. In addition, Washington also takes a clear position on this issue, the politician added.