The West called the victory of the left in the French parliamentary elections a “relief”

Western officials have called the left-wing victory in the French parliamentary elections a “relief,” the agency reported. Reuters with reference to the representatives of the states interviewed.

In particular, one of the agency’s interlocutors stated that the significance of what happened is yet to be determined. In turn, a representative of the Social Democratic Party of Germany emphasized that “the worst was avoided,” but the formation of the government “will be difficult.”

“In Paris there is enthusiasm, in Moscow there is disappointment, in Kyiv there is relief. This is enough to be happy in Warsaw,” said Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk.

Earlier it became known that the coalition of left-wing parties “New Popular Front” won the parliamentary elections in France, receiving 182 seats. President Emmanuel Macron’s coalition “Together” is in second place, with 168 seats. In third place is the right-wing “National Rally” of Marine Le Pen with 143 seats.