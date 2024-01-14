Bloomberg: the meeting in Davos on the Kyiv peace formula ended without a clear plan

The Davos meeting of national security advisers on the Ukrainian “peace formula” ended without a clear plan. About it writes Bloomberg.

The agency attributed the event's failure to Kyiv's failure to gain support for its 10-point peace plan among countries in the Global South. In particular, Brazil and South Africa insisted on the need to take into account Russia's interests. The delegation from Moscow was not invited to the meeting.

The co-chair of the meeting, Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis, said that the concluded meeting “clarified the issues for discussion,” but neither Ukraine nor Russia, which was not invited, are ready to make concessions. The diplomat admitted that, probably, events will not be held in such a format, so further steps remain unclear.