From Europe to America, reactions are increasing after the death of one of the most prominent figures of the Russian opposition: Alexei Navalny. The United Nations called for an end to “the persecution” of opponents in Russia and leaders of the international community such as the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, the high representative of Foreign Affairs of the European Union, Joseph Borrell, or the secretary of State of the United States, Antony Blinken, directly point to the Kremlin's alleged responsibility for his death. Navalny died on February 16 after an extensive fight against corruption in his country, in the midst of which he was imprisoned, one month before the presidential elections in March, in which Vladimir Putin is running for re-election without real opposition.

While the Russian Government reported that it is investigating the causes of the death of its staunchest opponent, Alexei Navalny, various international political leaders have already spoken out and many of them point directly to the Russian president and his Executive.

From the European Union to the United States Government, they point to the alleged involvement of Vladimir Putin's Administration.

His death is “a grim reminder of what Putin and his regime are (…) He fears nothing as much as the dissent of his own people,” said the president of the European Commission (EC), Ursula von der Leyen, who , also stated that she felt “deeply shocked and saddened.”

This is Putin's exclusive responsibility: Josep Borrell

In a similar position, the high representative of Foreign Affairs of the European Union, Josep Borrell, expressed himself: “Shocked by the media reports about the death of Alexei Navalny, a very brave man who dedicated his life to saving the honor of Russia. , giving hope to democrats and civil society. While we wait for more information, let us be clear: this is Putin's sole responsibility,” he declared.

For his part, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights said he was “outraged” by Navalny's death in prison and called for an “end to the persecution” of opponents in Russia, in a press release.

“All those who are detained or have been sentenced to various prison terms for the legitimate exercise of their rights, including the right to freedom of peaceful assembly and expression, must be immediately released and all charges brought in against them must be abandoned,” said the text published by the UN.

Meanwhile, the Polish Government did not hesitate to accuse the Russian leader. Putin was for years the target of criticism from Navalny, who accused him of building a fragile government system that was corrupt and based on adulation of a leader.

“My heart now goes out to the family of Alexei Navalny, who is a hero and a symbol for all Russian democrats. This man's fault was that he defied Vladimir Putin (…) He was convicted in a trial on false charges and with evidence false. In prison he remained in terrible conditions. Vladimir Putin is responsible for all this,” said Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski.

His death only underlines the weakness and rot at the heart of the system Putin has built: Antony Blinken

Some voices in Europe refrained from pointing the finger directly at Moscow, but demanded explanations. That was the case of the President of the Spanish Government, Pedro Sánchez. Navalny was “unjustly imprisoned by the Putin regime for his defense of human rights and democracy (…) My condolences to his family and friends and to all those in Russia who defend democratic values ​​and pay the highest price for it.” “he assured.

“Our condolences go out to his wife and family, beyond that, his death in a Russian prison and the fixation and fear of a man only underscore the weakness and rot at the heart of the system Putin has built. Russia is responsible for this,” remarked the United States Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, after hearing the news.

Navalny had remained in prison since 2021, when he returned to his country after recovering from poisoning in Germany. The German authorities themselves, after laboratory tests, indicated that the condition that brought him to the brink of death was caused by the chemical nerve agent Novichok, developed during the former Soviet Union.

Other prominent figures, including activists and journalists, have suffered poisoning with that nerve agent in recent decades. Among them, the former Russian military officer and former double agent of the United Kingdom intelligence services, Sergei Skripal, in 2018, who regained consciousness after a month.

In August 2023, when the authorities of his country sentenced him to an additional 19 years in prison – after being accused of different cases of alleged fraud and extremism – Navalny pointed out that the years of the sentence did not matter because he was aware that he would actually serve a “life sentence”, a gesture of resignation, with which he did not see it possible to recover his freedom, as long as Putin continued in power.

“He was such a strong fighter for democracy, for the freedoms of the Russian people. It really shows the extent to which Putin will repress anyone who fights for the freedom of the Russian people (…) It is a tragedy and it is something that makes the whole world remember exactly what a monster Putin is,” stressed Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Will there be consequences for Russia after Navalny's death?

In recent years, Western governments have imposed sanctions against Moscow for events related to Alexei Navalny. In February 2021, the European Union announced sanctions against four senior officials close to Putin, in response to the poisoning of the anti-corruption activist.

And in March of that same year, the United States did the same against seven officials of the Putin Administration. Among the measures was the freezing of its assets. Additionally, 14 entities associated with the production of biological and chemical agents in Russia – including 13 commercial firms and a government research institute – received punitive measures.

But Moscow was defiant and assured that these measures had no effect.

Tensions between Russia and the West escalated in April 2021, when Navalny's health was again compromised. Joe Biden's Administration informed Moscow that there would be “consequences” if the Kremlin critic died, since at that time he was in a delicate state of health due to a hunger strike, which he began for not receiving adequate medical care for his children. leg and back pain.

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is seen on a screen via video link from the IK-2 corrective penal colony in Pokrov before a court hearing to consider an appeal against his prison sentence, in Moscow, Russia, on May 17, 2022. REUTERS – EVGENIA NOVOZHENINA

The tone of the warnings continued as the Kremlin put more pressure on its critic. And at the end of 2023, amid concerns about the whereabouts of Navalny – who weeks later appeared in a distant prison in the Arctic Circle – the Kremlin asked the West not to interfere in what it called internal affairs.

Even under warnings, sanctions and threats, Vladimir Putin's government continued to tighten the siege against Navalny, including increasing prison sentences and greater isolation.

Navalny's death comes six months after the death of the founder of the Wagner mercenary group, Yevyeny Prigozhin, who went from being an ally of Putin to leading an attempted rebellion.

Despite the accusations and suspicions against him, Putin then denied any involvement and turned the page. Now, he is getting ready for the elections next March, in which he will likely be re-elected, since he is running without any major political rivals.

